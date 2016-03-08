Prandelli says AC Milan's Piatek 'will always do better'
07 February at 19:40Interviewed by Tuttosport, Genoa's manager Cesare Prandelli had loads of praise for his former striker Krzysztof Piatek, who's had a flying start to his new adventure with AC Milan.
"He's is a great player. He has fast acceleration, he's strong and then he's cold, in the sense that he's calm in every situation. A complete attacker (like Piatek) will always do better, and it makes everything easier for the team," he concluded.
