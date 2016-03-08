Prandelli says AC Milan's Piatek 'will always do better'

"He's is a great player. He has fast acceleration, he's strong and then he's cold, in the sense that he's calm in every situation. A complete attacker (like Piatek) will always do better, and it makes everything easier for the team," he concluded.

Interviewed by Tuttosport, Genoa's manager Cesare Prandelli had loads of praise for his former striker Krzysztof Piatek, who's had a flying start to his new adventure with AC Milan.