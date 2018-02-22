Predicted Juventus Line-up for Coppa Italia final: Higuain to be benched

Reports from Tuttosport say that Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain could start from the bench in the club's Coppa Italia final against AC Milan later today.



Massimilliano Allegri's men had to beat Atalanta over two legs in the semi-finals, while AC Milan had to do the same to Simone Inzaghi's Lazio, when they won 4-5 on penalties after both the legs had yielded a 0-0 draw. The Old Lady have beaten the likes of Torino and Genoa in the previous rounds as well.



As per Tuttosport, Higuain could start from the bench in tonight's Coppa Italia final against Milan.



Higuain has been an influential player for the Old Lady this season, but has made only one start in the Coppa Italia this season, appearing twice as a substitute. Despite that, he has scored twice in the competition.



Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic are expected to start, with Douglas Costa and Blaise Matuidi also expected to start.



Expected line-up: Buffon, Cuadrado, Benatia, Barzagli, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Douglas, Mandzukic, Dybala

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)