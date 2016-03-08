Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has refused to talk about the recent rumours which has being doing rounds that Barcelona and Real Madrid want to complete his signing.



Christian Eriksen is with Denmark football team preparing for the two international friendlies against Sweden and Mexico before flying to Russia for the World Cup. Reports have been circulating in the Spanish media that Christian Eriksen is wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid.



​Barcelona lost Andrés Iniesta as the midfielder left the club and moved to Japan, where he signed for Vissel Kobe. Barcelona are looking for a successor for Iniesta and thus, they wanted to sign Christian Eriksen.



Christian Eriksen has two years left on his contract with the English Premier League side. When asked about rumours of Barcelona and Real Madrid, he said: “I do not want to talk about these rumours”.



Denmark coach Åge Hareide says Eriksen has the ability to play for any of the top club in the world.



