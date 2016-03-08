

Arsenal have won just one of their last 14 league games against Chelsea (D5 L8), with that win coming at the Emirates in September 2016 (3-0).



Chelsea are looking to do the Premier League double over Arsenal for the fifth time, after doing so in 2005-06, 2009-10, 2012-13 and 2015-16. Only Liverpool and Man Utd (5 each) have done so against the Gunners this many times in the competition.



Only Liverpool (13) have kept more Premier League clean sheets this season than Chelsea (10), while only Fulham (2) have kept fewer than Arsenal (3).



Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League London derbies at home (W9 D3), winning the last five in a row. Their last such defeat was in January 2016 vs Chelsea.



Arsenal have scored 20 goals in their seven Premier League London derby matches this season, twice as many as any other side.



Arsenal have lost two of their last three Premier League games, more than they had in their previous 17 in the competition (W11 D5 L1).



