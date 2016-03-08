Premier league club join Torino in chase for unhappy Cutrone

Torino have recently been linked with a move for Milan striker, Patrick Cutrone, but according to Sky Sports Italia, they are not the only club thinking of making a move for him. Cutrone, 21, has been with Milan since the age of 9 after joining the clubs youth team in 2007. But he is apparently growing unhappy with his lack of first team football since the arrival of Piatek from Genoa.Having made 14 starts this season before Piatek joined the club, he is yet to start a single game since the Pole signed for €35m in January. Torino have been following the situation closely, and it had looked like they were the front runners for his signature. But it now appears that Tottenham are also scouting the Italy international, with a view to making a move for him in the summer.

@EddieSwain_