It appears that Alphonse Areola had more than

Chased by Napoli in the summer because of Gianluigi Buffon’s arrival in the French capital, the third Bleus goalkeeper was tempted to move elsewhere, annoyed by what he correctly perceived would be a lack of playing time.

It now appears, l’Équipe write, that the 25-year-old was tempted to go to Britain, and that a number of Premier League teams wanted him.

They don’t specify who this is, but rumours had linked Chelsea to the French shotstopper. They ended up getting Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao, and the August 9th transfer deadline day didn’t help either.

Napoli ended up getting David Ospina, though the younger - and more promising - Areola was seen as the prime target.

The Azzurri even offered as much as €35 million for the French star, but it sounds like he had the EPL on his mind.