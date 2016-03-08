Premier League clubs have filed a lawsuit against Manchester City: the situation
25 February at 15:30Premier League clubs have filed a class action lawsuit against Manchester City, according to a report from international media outlet The Athletic via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the English clubs filed the lawsuit, claiming that the Sky Blues’ breach of Financial Fair Play rules altered the performance of the national tournaments as well as causing a huge rise in the cost of players in the transfer market. The clubs want the removal of the titles won by Manchester City in the four-year period of 2012 to 2016, which is under UEFA’s spotlight. The Citizens won a Premier League and two League Cups in that time.
The Football Association is working on the case, the report continues, but is first waiting for the end of the judicial process. The removal of City’s titles is therefore the likely scenario now, not any relegation, which has been considered excessive. The Manchester based club are set to appeal the sentence by UEFA, which has seen them banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons.
Apollo Heyes
