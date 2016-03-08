Premier League live: Man U 1-1, Liverpool lead, City 4-0

Another exciting Premier League week-end is ahead of us with some of the best teams in England that play today.



José Mourinho’s Man United face Wolves at the Old Trafford while Pep Guardiola’s City face Cardiff at home. Both games begin at 4 pm (Italy time), which is also when Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool face Southampton at Anfield Road.



The Reds will be facing Napoli in Champions League on Tuesday 3rd of October while Manchester United are due to face Valencia at the Old Trafford in the next round of Europe’s elite competition.



José Mourinho’s side have been drawn in the same group of Juventus and with the Red Devils that will face the Old Lady on the 23rd of October at the Old Trafford and on the 7th of November at Turin’s Allianz Stadium.



Follow today’s Premier League action live by clicking on the games below:

