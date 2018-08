According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Leicester City’s Bartosz Kapustka and Newcastle United’s Achraf Lazaar have had their moves to Italy collapse.Kaputza had his medical tests at Benevento; before the club changed their mind on the deal. Meanwhile, Lazaar landed in Milan to sign for Genoa but in the end, the club decided not to sign the Moroccan.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.