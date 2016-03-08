Reports from England say that Premier League giants Tottenham and Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.Grealish failed to help him team earn promotion back into the Premier League last season as Aston Villa lost to Fulham in the finals of the Championship play-off. And with the club now in a financial mess, Villa want to use Grealish as a means of recovering their finances.The Sun report that Liverpool and Tottenham are after the English midfielder and could make a move this summer.Villa value the player at 40 million and Tottenham have already made an offer for the player.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)