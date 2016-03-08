Reports in England state that Tottenham Hotspur could be forced to play at Wembley till the end of the ongoing Premier League season, with the building of the New White Hart Lane taking longer than usual.Spurs played their last game at the Old White Hart Lane towards the end of the 2016-17 season in a game against Manchester United that saw them pick up a 2-1 win over the Red Devils.It was earlier expected that Spurs would start playing in their new stadium- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, from their league game against Fulham earlier this season. But it was revealed by the club that the team's move to the new stadium has been delayed.And once again, their move in to the Tottenham Hotspur is expected to be delayed till the end of the season and the project is now costing more money than the club expected. Spurs could now be forced to play at Wembley till the end of the season.About 500 million pounds were expected to be spent on the project, but the cost has now reached about 750 million pounds and it could well reach 1 billion pounds soon.Spurs are currently contracted to Wembley till the 15th of December, but if the new stadium isn't ready by Boxing Day, Premier League will ask Spurs to carry on with playing at Wembley till the end of the season.