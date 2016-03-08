Premier League full-time: Man City 5-0 Burnley, Cardiff 4-2 Fulham, and more...
20 October at 18:00The international break is now over and club football has returned, much to the relief of many a football fan. The Premier League returns today and, after the early kick-off saw a tight clash between Chelsea and Manchester United, hopefully the rest of the day will offer similar spectacles.
The pick of today’s 3PM (4PM CEST) kick-offs in the Premier League is Manchester City vs Burnley, as the Champions look to continue their fine start to the league season with yet another victory. Burnley have won just twice in the league this season, against Cardiff and Bournemouth – whilst City are one of the only teams not to lose so far.
Other matches today are: Bournemouth-Southampton, Cardiff-Fulham, Newcastle-Brighton, West Ham-Tottenham, Wolves-Watford and, this evening, Huddersfield-Liverpool.
Confirmed line-ups:
Man City: Ederson, Laporte, Stones, Kompany, Mendy, Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez; Sane, Silva, Aguero
Burnley: Hart, Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Lennon, Cork, Defour, Gudmundsson; Hendrick, Vokes
