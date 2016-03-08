Premier League, Liverpool-Crystal Palce live



Liverpool have won five of their last six Premier League games against Crystal Palace, including the last three in a row. They’ve never won four consecutively against the Eagles in the top flight.



Crystal Palace have won three of their last four Premier League visits to Anfield to face Liverpool, though they did lose this fixture last time out in August 2017.



Liverpool are looking to win seven consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since January 2014.



Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 31 Premier League home games – they last had a longer run in the top-flight between February 1978 and December 1980, a club record run of 63 home games without defeat.



Liverpool haven’t conceded more than once in any of their last 16 Premier League home games, keeping 12 clean sheets in that time (four goals conceded).



Crystal Palace are looking to win three consecutive away Premier League games for the first time since May/August 2015, and the first time within the same season since February 2015.





LIVE:

Follow Liverpool-Crystal Palce LIVE on Calciomercato.com