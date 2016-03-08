Premier League, Man United-Brighton live



Manchester United have never lost a home match against Brighton in all competition (W8 D2), winning the last four in a row without conceding.



Brighton have won their last two games against Man Utd (both in the Premier League), having one just one of their previous 18 against them in all competitions (D5 L12).



Manchester United are looking to score at least three goals in four consecutive home league games for the first time since September 2011.



Brighton have lost all eight of their Premier League away games against the ‘big six’ sides, with their only goal in those games coming at Manchester City in May 2018.



Manchester United are looking to secure six consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since January 2017.



Man Utd have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League, having kept just two in their first 20 league games of 2018-19.





