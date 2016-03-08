Premier League, Official: League postponed until 4th April at the earliest

13 March at 14:00
The Premier League will be postponed until 4th April at the earliest, it has been officially announced today.
 
The statement details how, following a shareholders meeting earlier today, it was agreed to suspend the Premier League until the 4th April at the earliest, depending on medical advice and the current situation. The League will look to reschedule the postponed fixtures to a later date. The FA, EFL and WSL have all agreed with the postponement.
 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.