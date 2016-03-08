Premier League: Salah extends Liverpool lead at the top

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the English Premier League to 10 points over Leicester City with a routine 2-0 win over struggling Watford. The win comes just days after the reds qualified for the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League and follows a new contract for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Mohammed Salah opened the scoring for the reds before adding another into stoppage time to move Liverpool to an impressive 49 points so far this season.



Second place Leicester City failed to keep up the pace at the summit as they slumped to a 1-1 draw at home to Norwich. Pukki gave the visitors the advantage early on before his goal was cancelled out by an own goal via Krul.



In other results, Chelsea suffered their fourth loss in five matches, going down 0-1 at home to Bournemouth which allowed this seasons surprise package Sheffield United to move into the top 4 after defeating Aston Villa.



Anthony Privetera