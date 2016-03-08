Premier League side hold talks with free agent wanted by Milan and Juventus
05 July at 11:45According to the latest reports from Sky Sports in England, recently released Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has held talks with Premier League outfit West Ham about a potential move to East London.
Wilshere’s contract expired on Saturday, after a period with Arsenal marred by injury and a lack of first team chances. With the arrival of new head coach Unai Emery, after the departure of legendary manager Arsene Wenger, it is for the best of his career that the English midfielder moves on.
In addition to West Ham, Fenerbahce are also thought to be interested in the midfielder; whilst Juventus and AC Milan have been linked too. According to Sky Sports News, Wilshere is in no rush to decide on his future – wanting to make the right move for the best of his team.
Speaking on his move to Sky Sports News, Wilshere said: “This has been a good opportunity for me to rest and reflect on my life and what I want - I am not going to rush that decision. The transfer window finishes early August, so we still have some time and with the World Cup still going on things happen after the World Cup and during.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments