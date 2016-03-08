Premier League star possibly set for Serie A return; Napoli and Milan interested
02 June at 10:30Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu is attracting interest from Italian Serie A as numerous clubs are interested in acquiring the services of the 25-year-old.
The former Barcelona attacker had a great time for the English Premier League side during the 2018-19 campaign, and played an instrumental role in guiding his team to the final of the FA Cup.
It is believed that the Spanish international has a number of suitors in Italy with Napoli and AC Milan keeping tabs of his situation in England.
Deulofeu’s parent club Watford believe that their star man is valued at around €30 million so it will be interesting to see whether Napoli or Milan will be willing to pay that kind of money for a player who has not reached his full potential yet.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments