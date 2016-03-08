Premier League target offered new Roma deal
30 October at 10:30Stephan El Shaarawy joined Roma from AC Milan in 2016 and has become popular in Giallorossi; with the forward scoring the goal that earned Roma a point against Napoli on Sunday. The Egyptian-Italian found the net early in the first half, before a late equaliser from Dries Mertens took the win away from Roma.
El Shaarawy was a target of the likes of Fiorentina, as well as reported Premier League interest, over the summer; yet remained in the Italian capital. It does not look like this will be changing anytime soon, with El Shaarawy in talks to extend his Roma contract, currently expiring in 2020. It is likely that El Shaarawy will see an increase in his pay package too, with a retouching of around €2 million expected.
It is unsure if any clubs are still keen for the forward yet for now his future seems tied to Rome.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments