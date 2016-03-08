President confirms Barcelona request for €35m Liverpool, Man Utd target, deal imminent
04 July at 21:44José Castro (Sevilla's president) spoke about Clément Lenglet (who Barcelona strongly want) to the press, here is what he had to say on the matter:
" Lenglet-Barcelona? Yes it is true that Bartomeu called me as he likes Lenglet a lot. As I have said, whoever wants to get Lenglet has to pay his release clause. That's the only way that a team will be able to get him from us...".
As Mundo Deportivo reported, Barca seem ready to pay his release clause as they want to lock him up as soon as possible. Liverpool, Manchester United are also very interested in Lenglet but Barcelona are in pole position. Time will tell as a deal between Sevilla and Barcelona seems pretty close. We should find out more soon...
Lenglet appeared in 51 games this season for Sevilla as he scored four goals and added an assist. Time will tell as he is a very wanted player at the moment...
