President of Sporting: Sturaro underwent surgery

The president of Sporting Lisbon Sousa Cintra spoke about the situation of Stefano Sturaro during the press conference for the presentation of Abdoulaye Diaby. The Juventus midfielder signed with the Portuguese on loan but due to an injury is not yet ready to take the field: "the medical staff did not approve of his condition and they demanded surgery, our doctors are professionals. Sturaro needed two months or more to return to the field. We needed alternatives, " added Sousa Cintra:"We do not know how long it will take for Sturaro to recover.



"Sporting needs a great midfielder to replace William Carvalho, who is gone. We have some alternatives available, but there is a need for a quality profile player that is currently lacking."

