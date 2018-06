"Manchester United asked me about Dennis Man and I want €30m. I know that they won't pay this amount, but the player isn't for sale," Becali concluded.





According to Romanian media, José Mourinho arrived in Romania yesterday to negotiate for Man. The Old Trafford side completed their second signing of the summer earlier today, announcing Diogo Dalot.

The president of Romanian club FCSB, Gigi Becali, has revealed that Man Utd are interested in signing their 19-year-old striker, Dennis Man.