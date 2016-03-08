President reveals signing player for Genoa after watching videos

Genoa president says Enrico Preziosi he signed Krzysztof Piatek after watching a couple of videos.



“Piatek is a very strong 23-year-old. I went for him after I watched a couple of videos of him,” Enrico Preziosi told Corriere dello Sport.



“Did anyone from Genoa watch him live? No. I saw him in a couple of clips and the day after I did, I finalised a deal for him, fearing someone else would take him.



“I paid €4.5m for him, and you’ll see how much he’ll be worth in a couple of years, but he’s not alone in attack. [Andrea] Favilli and [Christian] Kouame also represent our future.



“My two great buys? Thiago Motta and [Diego] Milito, especially the former. He was injured, no-one wanted him and even all my collaborators advised me against signing him.



“They told me I was stupid and that I was making a mistake, which I could regret bitterly. I signed him anyway and you saw how it panned out.”

