Pressure mounts on Lopetegui; Madrid fans call for sacking
20 October at 15:30Real Madrid took another defeat today, at home at the hands of Levante – as pressure continues to mount on Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui. Lopetegui joined Madrid over the summer, after Zinedine Zidane left the club. Lopetegui was destined to be Spain’s manager at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, yet he was sacked after accepting the job (in principle) at Madrid.
With the 2-1 loss to Levante today, many Madrid fans took to Twitter to voice their concern about the side, the lack of progress under Lopetegui and their wishes for the club’s next manager…
To scroll through the reactions and see what Madrid fans are saying about Lopetegui, check our gallery!
