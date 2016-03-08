Pressure on Zidane as Real Madrid eye Allegri and Mourinho
20 September at 11:30Real Madrid fell to an embarassing 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. After investing over 300 million euros in new signings over the summer, many thought that Los Blancos would have solved their issues. However, there still look to be some problems and the pressure is now mounting on head coach Zinedine Zidane.
According to reports from La Repubblica, Jose Mourinho is once again being touted as a potential head coach for the club; with the coach himself saying that he would only consider a return to management if it was with a club of Madrid's calibre.
However, the Corriere dello Sport are reporting that it is Massimiliano Allegri who is shortlisted as the potential next coach. Madrid now have a decisive four games that will determine whether or not Zidane is still fit to coach the club.
