Preview, Torino-Inter: The stats and facts

Seria A action returns this weekend as we take a look ahead to the juicy clash between Torino and Inter. The match day 13 clash will kick off at ​20:45 CET on Saturday.The two sides have clashed 150 times in the top flight with Inter recording 65 wins and 36 defeats, with 49 draws between the two. The match however will not be easy for the travelling side, as they have failed to take points off the Granata in five games.In terms of current form, Inter have a perfect away record this campaign with six wins in six. Torino are coming off the back of a big away win against Brescia after losing two on the bounce to Juventus and Lazio. They currently find themselves in 11th position whilst Inter sit in 2nd with 31 points after 12 matches, a number not matched since the 1988/89 season. Three points on Sunday would equal the Nerazzurri's best start to a season since the 1950/51 side.Inter on the other hand, have been firing like a loose cannon this season. They have taken a shot on goal every three minutes when they are coming from behind, a feat not matched by any Serie A opponent.Conte has established a well-oiled team which has been ahead for the longest number of minutes so far this season, 477 with 285 of them away from home. The Nerazzurri have scored in all of their league matches this season and have also scored the most goals outside the box with six. They have also scored from more dead ball situations than any other team (10).Torino have been lacking that shooting edge this season and the stats reflect that with them registering the fewest amount of shots in Seria A with 40. Key forward Andrea Belotti will be key to them gaining the edge.Torino are failing to fire at home thus far this season and have failed to score in two of their past three home fixtures. This is irregular for the Granata who, prior to this poor streak, only failed to score in two out of 23 games.Anthony Privetera