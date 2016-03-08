Previous Spurs and Everton target up for sale; Valencia enquire
06 July at 13:30Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro, who was a target for English Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in January, has been put up for sale by the La Liga giants.
Gameiro, who turned 31-years-old in May, has taken somewhat of a place behind Antoine Griezmann, as his younger compatriot has wowed in his tenure in the Spanish capital.
Mateu Alemany, the general manager of Valencia, has spoken out about the club’s interest in Kevin Gameiro: “He’s an interesting and very good player, we have started talking about him with Atletico.”
With the move seemingly progressing towards a formal agreement, it is yet to be seen whether or not the Valencia side will face competition from abroad for the striker. Everton and Tottenham could both reignite their interest, in which case a bidding war would ensue.
Gameiro scored 7 goals in 11 (14 as a sub) games for Atletico this season and helped them lift the UEFA Europa League trophy, beating Marseille in the final.
