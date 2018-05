Genoa President Enrico Preziosi has confirmed that he will be meeting Juventus to discuss about the transfer of Perin tomorrow: "There is no price-tag. I will meet Juventus tomorrow, let's see what will happen. If we don't reach an agreement we'll keep him here. Mandragora? I don't think they want to sell him, maybe he can leave on loan we may be interested. Laxalt? He has offers from Italy and abroad." MORE TRANSFER NEWS HERE