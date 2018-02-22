Preziosi on Perin: 'I will meet Juve tomorrow'
28 May at 22:10Genoa President Enrico Preziosi has confirmed that he will be meeting Juventus to discuss about the transfer of Perin tomorrow: "There is no price-tag. I will meet Juventus tomorrow, let's see what will happen. If we don't reach an agreement we'll keep him here. Mandragora? I don't think they want to sell him, maybe he can leave on loan we may be interested. Laxalt? He has offers from Italy and abroad."
#Preziosi : 'Dopodomani incontro la #Juve per #Perin , un accordo si può trovare. Su #Laxalt e #Mandragora ...' pic.twitter.com/DThgdg0xz1— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 28 maggio 2018
MORE TRANSFER NEWS HERE
Go to comments