Price set at €30m for Arsenal and Man Utd target
22 June at 11:45Armando Izzo is a hot topic at the moment. The Torino defender had a fantastic season with the Turin club and has, deservedly, attracted the attention of lots of top clubs. In Italy, AC Milan and Lazio have been linked with a move for the Italian and, in England, Arsenal are said to be leading the pack, edging ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Everton for his signature.
However, signing him will not be easy. Reports from Tuttosport this morning suggest that Torino president Urbano Cairo is not prepared to part with his jewel for cheap; wanting a figure of around €30m from any buying club for Izzo's services.
A high fee like this is likely to discourage Milan and Lazio from keeping up their pursuit and may make the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd think twice before making their move. However, Izzo is a need for both sides, who are looking to strengthen their defences this summer and Cairo is clearly interested in making as much money as possible if he has to part with the centre-back.
