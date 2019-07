Milan (4-3-1-2): G. Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Borini, Biglia, Calhanoglu; Suso; Castillejo, Piatek.

AC Milan are preparing for their first open friendly of the pre-season, taking on Bayern Munich in the USA at 03:00 am tomorrow. Today, Gazzetta Dello Sport published the probable line-up that Giampaolo will go with.