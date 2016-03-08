Probable Formations: Doubts for Ronaldo, Buffon to return and Gagliardini back for Inter
29 November at 17:00The 14th Serie A game day will start tomorrow, with a report from Calciomercato.com today analysing the possible formations of the top teams.
For Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon is likely to line up in goal in their clash against Sassuolo on Sunday, but Cristiano Ronaldo potentially missing the game. Coach Maurizio Sarri will have to decide two players between him, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala.
Inter still have their injury crisis in midfield, with both Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella unavailable. Antonio Conte is therefore hoping to start Danilo D’Ambrosio, with Roberto Gagliardini set to make his return in midfield. Both Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are expected to start as well.
Milan coach Stefano Pioli is likely to start Giacomo Bonaventura in the Rossoneri’s clash against Parma, following his strong performance against Napoli last weekend. He will take the place of Lucas Paquetá. Either Krzysztof Piątek or Rafael Leao will lead the team in attack.
Finally, Napoli must ensure the physical fitness of Lorenzo Insigne, who may feature this weekend, after missing the Partenopei’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool earlier this week. Jose Callejon will also start.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments