Probable formations of the big teams for this weekend's games

The second day of Serie A is about to begin, the line-ups are being announced and there is no shortage of news such as all the tactical changes, the new purchases that will be debuted by the coaches a few hours after the closure of the transfer window and the old guard that will remain.Marco Giampaolo hasn’t changed hisside much: Suso, Piatek and Castillejo still lead the squad’s attack. The new faces in the midfield are Bennacer and Kessie.will still play with the duo of Lautaro and Lukaku, despite the recent arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United, although it’s currently unknown if Barella will start on the bench or will be playing from the first minute in place of Vecino. Now looking at thegame: without the injured Chiellini, De Ligt will have to chance to start in the centre of defence alongside Bonucci. Douglas Costa, Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo are ready to lead the attack for the Bianconeri. For Napoli, Ancelotti is not playing Milik, and so will lineup Mertens in the middle with Callejon, Fabian Ruiz and Insigne in support.also have a new look: Zappacosta will make his debut in the derby against Lazio, with Florenzi advancing forward up the pitch.Apollo Heyes