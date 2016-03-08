Probable Line-Ups: Host of players out for the big sides

We return to the field for the 19th day of the championship, which starts on Saturday with the match between Cagliari and Milan (via calciomercato).

For the rossonerri, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to start alongside Leao while they will be missing the likes of Biglia and Duarte.



The weekend is only just getting started there however, with huge matches across the entire calendar round.



Lazio take on Napoli in the nations capital with the eagles flying high and looking to maintain their vision at the top of the standings alongside Juventus and Inter.



Lukaku and Vavro will be missing for the home side, where as the travelling and struggling Napoli have a host of stars to cope without most notably Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Mertens, Meret, Younes, Maksimovic, Malcuit. Ospina is likely to start in goals.



Roma are also hosting this round when league leaders Juve come to town. A host of names are missing for the Gialarossi including Santon, Mkhitaryan, Kluivert, Pastore, Zappacosta. Chiellini and Khedira are out for Sarri's side.



Sensi returns to the starting lineup for Inter this week when they host the in form Atalanta and the San Siro. Inter will be without D'Ambrosio through injury whilst Skriniar and Barella are serving suspensions.



Anthony Privetera