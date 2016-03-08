Probable line ups: Napoli-Inter

Inter travel to Napoli in an attempt to keep pace with the top of the league, while Gattuso will be hoping for a full performance, and three points to keep the resurgence rolling on.Napoli will be without Koulibaly, Malcuit and Luperto, while Fabian Ruiz is expected to feature.Inter on the other hand welcome back Stefano Sensi, and only await the return of Alexis Sanchez, Barella and Asamoah to be back to full strength.PROBABLE LINE-UPSNapoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.Unavailable: Luperto, Malcuit, Koulibaly.Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Sensi, Biraghi; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku.Unavailable: Sanchez, Asamoah, D’Ambrosio.Anthony Privetera