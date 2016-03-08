Probable lineups: Juventus v Sassuolo

Juventus continue to feel the pressure at the top of Serie A and will have their work cut out for them when they welcome Sassuolo to Juventus Stadium.



The champions are seeking their eighth straight win over Sassuolo but will have to worry about the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo.



PROBABLE LINE-UPS



Juventus (4-3-1-2): Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Bentancur; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo.



Unavailable: Chiellini, Costa, Rabiot.



Sassuolo (4-3-2-1): Consigli; Toljan, Marlon, Romagna, Kyriakopoulos; Locatelli, Magnanelli, Duncan; Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.



Unavailable: Ferrari, Chiriches, Berardi, Pegolo, Defrel.

Anthony Privetera