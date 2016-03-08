Process of selling Sampdoria to the Vialli group intensifies

Negotiations are underway for the possible sale of Sampdoria. The news today is that there is an offer by the Vialli group to take over the Sampdoria club but Mediobanca, the advisor chosen by Ferrero to analyse the expressions of interest towards Sampdoria, has several other meetings on the agenda.



One is with Aquilor Ufp, the English group which in turn should make a proposal to take over the Samp. In recent days there was the talk of a figure close to 70 million euros net for President Ferrero, but possible rises should not be excluded after the news of the 80 million proposed by the Vialli group. However, there may not only be Vialli and Aquilor, because according to Il Secolo XIX Mediobanca would also have on the agenda a couple of other meetings with other possible buyer.



Every interest will be carefully evaluated by Mediobanca, because the goal by the weekend is to have a clear picture of the affair and to be able to move on to the operational phase. The Dinan group therefore remains the most advanced one, having already started the exchange of documents. For all the other offers, the time will be considerably longer: the position of Mediobanca will be crucial in this sense.

