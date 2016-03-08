Premier League side Everton announced the big money capture of Richarlison from Everton yesterday for a fee of 56 million euros.



The move comes about a season after the Brazilian was linked with moves to Manchester United and AC Milan and the European giants had scouted him multiple times before last summer.



Richarlison was signed by Marco Silva last summer and the Portuguese boss used him as a winger a vast majority of times, but Javi Gracia played him a striker too after he came in following the sacking of Silva.



He appeared in 38 Premier League games last season, scoring five times and assisting four times. While he did impress, Richarlison showed signs of not having a good final pass and showed clear signs of a lack of decisiveness in the final third.



Richarlison had faded in the second half of the season but reports had linked him with a move to Tottenham too.



For more transfer news and updates, click here.