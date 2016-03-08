Profiling Geoffrey Moncada: The scout chief from Monaco to lead AC Milan to glory
14 November at 13:30Ivan Gazidis will begin working officially for AC Milan on December 1, however, the former Arsenal director is already at work to guarantee the best team possible upon his arrival at the club, and one of the men he is set to recruit, is Monaco chief scout Geoffrey Moncada, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, despite Gilles Grimandi being the tipped one for the job initially. But who exactly is the only 31-year-old professional?
Moncada has been working for AS Monaco since 2012, firstly as a video analyst and later from 2016 also as a scouting coordinator. Thinking of Monaco, the name that comes to mind is that of Kylian Mbappe, a phenomenon of world football as a teenager.
However, the PSG star is actually a "creature" created by Marc Westerloppe, Moncada's colleague, but at PSG. Geoffrey is a new generation talent scout and an expert in video analysis of players since he was just over twenty, finding many talents throughout the years.
Over the years, he managed to create a network of observers that he then coordinated, with nine scouts available scattered between North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.
For a club like Milan, which is not going through an excellent moment in terms of youth football, the arrival of Moncada will be an important "plus". Also with a view to bringing big players to the San Siro to create capital gains, after helping the Rossoneri win on the field.
