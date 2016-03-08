Prominent Croatian football agent: 'Inter Milan still want Modric'
17 November at 10:10A prominent Croatian football agent Vincenzo Cavaliere has said that while Inter Milan are still interested in Luka Modric, Real Madrid are not going to let him go easily.
Modric had been linked with a move to Inter this past summer and been in contact with the nerazzurri about a possible move. But Real Madrid had not allowed the midfielder to move to the San Siro, especially after the exits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.
In an interview with RMC, prominent Croatian football agent Vincenzo Cavaliere has revealed Inter are still after Modric, but Real will never let him go easily.
He said: "I know that Inter is still interested in the player but I do not think that Real Madrid will let him go easily.
"The transfer of Ronaldo has made Real lose a lot and if it they were to let Modric go as well, which is the engine of the team, they would be in even more trouble."
Modric has made 12 appearances for Real so far this season, assisting two times.
