Prominent Italian football journalist Mario Sconcerti has revealed that Beppe Marotta probably wants to work in Milan after years of working in the north of Italy.Marotta, rather surprisingly, announced this past weekend that he was stepping down as the Juventus CEO. In an interview, the Italian later categorically denied reports linking him with a post at the Italian FA.Calciomercato recently talked to Mario Sconcerti about Marotta and he revealed that the former Sampdoria and Juventus CEO probably wants to work in Milan now.Sconcerti said: «I do not know, I think he wants to work in the Milan area, he has always worked in the North (Venice, Bergamo, Genoa, Turin, ed), that is his context."He has an excellence in his field and I think it will be very contentious, but he could be very convenient for a company like Napoli, because he falls under the logic of De Laurentiis about the idea of ​​following a high level of management."Sconcerti also revealed that Pavel Nedved will probably take over Marotta's role at Juve. He said: "I believe it will be Nedved who will deal with the market from now on, the new company will be made of people who will come from worlds unrelated to football."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)