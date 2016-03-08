Pros and cons of Ibra returning to Milan
05 October at 14:15Reports are suggesting that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be in for a return to AC Milan. With his LA Galaxy contract expiring in December 2020, an early exit is perhaps on the cards, with the 37-year-old seeking a return to a top league. Ibrahimovic has scored 20 goals and assisted six in his 24 matches in the MLS for Galaxy. It has been reported that Ibrahimovic and his family like Milan as a city and improved relations between Milan and agent Mino Raiola could help facilitate a move.
With 20 goals in 24 for LA, Ibrahimovic is clearly still in top goal-scoring form; scoring 17 in 28 in the 16/17 for Manchester United in the Premier League. This could make him a real asset for AC Milan who have just Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone as strikers in their squad; having lost the likes of Carlos Bacca, Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva over the summer. Cutrone and Higuain have recently struggled with injuries and it certainly would not hurt the Rossoneri to have another option.
Ibrahimovic has spent seven seasons in Serie A in his career, so the Swede would take little time to adapt and, perhaps, the technicality of Italian league football will suit the prolific forward as, at 37, he is in the twilight years of his career. Ibra scored 23 in 2 seasons with Juventus in 04/05 and 05/06, 57 in 3 seasons with inter from 06/07 to 08/09 and 42 goals in 2 seasons with Milan in 10/11 and 11/12.
Ibrahimovic would likely not cost Milan a whole lot and could still offer a lot to the team; with the Swede possibly more flexible on wages if he and his family want to live in Milan. Ibra is reported to be lined up as a six-month deal for Milan, with a possible extension option. There are also the commercial benefits of signing a big name and fan favourite like Ibrahimovic; selling plenty of shirts and helping shape the brand of Milan as they push forward in this ‘new age’.
It goes without saying that there are some obvious cons about signing a 37-year-old. Ibrahimovic is, physically, past his best and may struggle to keep up with the ever-increasing pace and demands of Serie A. With Higuain and Cutrone struggling with injury, does Ibrahimovic make sense for Milan? The Swede missed 210 days (29 matches) of action whilst playing for Manchester United, after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in April 2017. He also suffered another knee injury at United that kept him out for another 62 days, missing 13 matches.
The question must be asked as to whether or not the deal works, not just financially but whether or not signing Ibrahimovic will benefit the club on the whole. Although there are not many cons on the surface, the inner workings of a deal can often complicate things. Leonardo and Maldini may have found their man but time will tell as to whether they can complete a deal.
