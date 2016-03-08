PSG, a new name from top European club being considered as potential Tuchel replacement
27 November at 18:15Paris Saint Germain are likely to dismiss German coach Thomas Tuchel if he doesn’t guide the Parisian club deep into the Champions League this year, with the most likely replacements being either Massimiliano Allegri or Mauricio Pochettino. However, French media outlet Le10sport (via Calciomercato) have proposed a new name for the PSG bench.
That name is of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, the report details. The 49-year-old Argentine has spent the last eight years in charge of the Spanish side, but he would be available to join the French team next summer for free, due to his contract expiring.
PSG are incredibly keen to win the Champions League, evident by their dismissal of coaches that fail to progress in the competition, despite any success domestically. Therefore, Simeone would be a potential option if Tuchel falls short this year. He guided the Spanish club to two Champions League finals earlier this decade but lost both in heart breaking fashion.
Apollo Heyes
