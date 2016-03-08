PSG after Premier League rising star

Paris Paris Saint-Germain are after Wolverhampton's Ruben Neves following the end of the French midfielder. The 21-year-old has a contract with Wolves till 2023, yet his virtuoso performances since last season. Neves moved to England last season and played a role in helping Wolverhamption win the Championship and secure a spot in the English Premier League. The midfielder has UEFA Champions League experience when he represented Porto before moving to the Wolves. Saint-Germain are after Wolverhampton's Ruben Neves following the fine displays of the Portuguese midfielder.







