de Ligt close to PSG, Juve dealt Guardiola blow, Massara signs for Milan: top news of the day

After another busy day in the transfer market CalcioMercato recap all today's top news from around all of Europe's major leagues including PSG's de Ligt agreement and Pjanic's rejection of Real Madrid.







PSG near agreement for Barça and Man Utd target after positive first meeting



One of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer so far has been that revolving around Dutch wonder-kid Matthijs de Ligt; the young Ajax centre-back who has attracted the attention of the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, PSG, Bayern Munich and Liverpool, amongst others.



However, the saga is hurtling towards a close at the Dutchman appears to be nearing a move to PSG. De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, arrived in France this morning to meet with the PSG management and discuss a deal; with it being reported that the first meeting between the two parties was successful.



Napoli has an agreement with James, Mendes trying to convince Real Madrid​



Calciomercato.com understand that Mendes has reached a principle of agreement with the Neapolitan club for James, for a five-year contract at around 5.5 to 5.8 million per season, plus easy-to-make bonuses.



Napoli are considering the option of a loan with the obligation of redemption, fixed around 40 million, tied to a determined number of presences. A solution that would satisfy the Azzurri. Mendes though to be pressing to convince Florentino Perez to allow the player to leave.



Atletico director reveals Griezmann's destination



Miguel Angel Gil Marin, managing director of Atletico Madrid, has revealed where the next destination of the French attacker Antoine Griezmann will be.



"I am well aware of what his future will be: he will play in Barcelona, ​​it was a question defined by March", said Marin, when the question at the public event in Madrid.



Juventus dealt blow as Guardiola confirms intent to see out contract at City



Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has spoken at the Costa Brava Legends Trophy at the PGA Catalunya, where he discussed several topics, including slamming the door shut on a potential move to Juventus by signalling his intent to see out his contract with the Premier League side.



