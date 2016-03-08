AC Milan star speaks out on Arsenal interest
11 October at 12:45During the summer, both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain were linked with AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez. The Swiss defender, who represented his country at the World Cup in Russia, eventually stayed in Milan. Speaking to Il Corriere dello Sport, Gianluca di Domenico, Rodriguez’s agent, revealed more about his client’s intentions and feelings:
“He's putting in high-level performances, he had to adapt a little to the Italian championship. Serie A is very difficult and almost all those who come from abroad have problems initially, such as André Silva. Ricardo has used the time to assimilate the automation of the team, now also Milan knows how to exploit him better. Gattuso has always given him confidence? Ricardo has great professional respect towards Gattuso, the coach is always available and in football I think he is a unique person. He loves his boys and for them he would do anything, this is how the players perceive it, it's a rare thing and everyone appreciates it.
“Laxalt competition? A club like Milan must have a big squad, to be able to rest can help him, last year he played all the matches. He was taken by Milan because he is one of the best full backs of Europe and he had tried it in the Bundesliga, I'm sure Rodriguez will prove to be one of the strongest players in Serie A. Ricardo for his disciplined way of playing in the defensive phase is much appreciated by the coach and his teammates, he always manages to find a solution in the steps, even when he is under pressure wrong little. And now it will be even more complete because it has more chances to make the offensive phase and it creates the right opportunity for the cross, as happened with Cutrone in the Europa League against Olympiacos.
“Future? He wants to hold on to Milan, here he is very happy. Renewal? The important thing is to do a great season, then in the future we will see.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments