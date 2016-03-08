Psg and Barcelona leading race to sign €120m starlet who ‘dreams of playing with Ronaldo

Joao Felix is one of the hottest young talents in Europe at the moment. The Portuguese forward currently plays for Liga NOS side Benfica; and is setting the league alight with strong performances at such a young age.In an interview with Tuttosport, Joao Felix revealed that it was his dream to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, stirring up rumours that Juventus could well swoop for the young starlet.However, as per The Sun, PSG and Barcelona are leading the race for Joao Felix; who has a €120m release clause in his Benfica contract. Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are both linked as potential suitors as well but are losing at the moment in the race to PSG and Barca.The Portuguese forward is a real talent and will likely not be at Benfica for too much longer; yet it is still an open race to determine where he will end up afterwards.

