PSG and Bayern Munich join Barcelona in race for Juventus midfielder
26 August at 11:15Juventus continue to look for ways to thin their squad before the transfer window closes in a week's time; in need of offloading players for both numerical and financial reasons. Plenty of Bianconeri stars have been linked with moves away from the club but so far very few have gone through; with Moise Kean perhaps the most notable departure.
Juventus have a lot of central midfielders in their current squad and the club added two more this summer; signing both Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on free transfers from PSG and Arsenal respectively at the start of the window.
For this reason, Emre Can is being linked away from the club. Barcelona have been named as shock suitors for the former Liverpool midfielder and Tuttosport are reporting that the Catalan side are still working hard on this potential deal. However, the same reports suggest that both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also interested and could aim to sabotage Barcelona's move in the final days of the market.
