PSG and Chelsea set to battle with Manchester United for AC Milan star
12 July at 13:45According to this morning’s reports from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, PSG and Chelsea are prepared to table a bid for AC Milan star and captain Leonardo Bonucci.
Bonucci signed for Milan last season as part of their planned rejuvenation but things have not gone to plan for the Milanese side after failing to qualify for the Champions League and ramifications had due to their breach of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations; they could face a year ban from the Europa League.
Manchester United were already said to be interested in signing Bonucci, as well as his teammate and compatriot Alessio Romagnoli. However, PSG and Chelsea appear to be leading the race.
Maurizio Sarri is keen to bring some Italian and Serie A influence over with him from Italy when he is officially appointed as Chelsea’s head-coach, with Jorginho all-but confirmed; as well as the potential signings of Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani too.
