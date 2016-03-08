PSG and Chelsea target reportedly sustains another injury setback
29 June at 16:25Paris Saint-Germain target Faozi Ghoulam has reportedly sustained a new knee problem recently.
Ghoulam injured his knee in early November last year and was ruled out for the whole of the partenopei season. He could only make 11 appearances in the Serie A last season, scoring twice and assisting thrice.
Radio Crc report that Ghoulam has sustained a new injury problem while he was training with an NBA athletic trainer in Miami.
There appeared to be a swelling on his operated knee due to which he had to go to a specialised center to undergo an X-Ray. He has been sent to the Villa Stuart to undergo further tests.
The results of the test will be announced at 5pm Italian time.
Ghoulam has drawn links with PSG and Chelsea.
Kaustubh Pandey
