PSG and Juve dealt blow as De Jong chooses Barcelona in €90m move: the details
23 January at 10:50Frenkie de Jong has been one of the most discussed names in the world of football in the past couple of weeks, with numerous top clubs, including Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Barcelona, interested in the player.
Initially, it seemed that PSG are set to win the race to sign the Ajax starlet but now it has been confirmed that Barcelona have triumphed to sign the player next June.
The French champions offered a figure of 75 million euros to Ajax, while according to De Telegraaf, Barcelona's offer reached nearly 90 million euros. This would make de Jong the most expensive Dutch player ever. At the moment it is still Virgil van Dijk, who moved to Liverpool for 85 million.
According to earlier reports, a delegation from PSG travelled to Amsterdam to negotiate with de Jong's agent and the Ajax management and an agreement seemed imminent but Barcelona did not give up.
A few weeks after this meeting, Barcelona representatives also travelled to Amsterdam and made a new offer for the player. PSG were shocked by this and wanted to make a counter-move but the race now seems over, with de Jong set for a Camp Nou switch next summer.
